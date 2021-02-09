Hyderabad: Citizens taking up old temples rejuvenation

Pooranapool: Rejuvenation of decades-old temples across Hyderabad is being observed to be a new normal, as individuals started face-lifting unattended temples. Chitragupta temple in the Old City, Shivalayam in Pooranapool and seven other shrines are to get back their glory after decades.

Speaking about the condition of old temples, Vishal Kumar, secretary, Hindutva Society, said "temples from decades are left behind in several areas across the City. They are being neglected without performing any rituals. Most such temples have turned into a home for strays. A few are have been encroached. A few more are shut as there are no visitors. These temples are with full of dried leaves, untidiness and improper maintenance. It's a positive gesture that people are realising and coming forward to save temples."

Many individuals are offering to clean the unattended temples. This is encouraging many others to do the same. During the lockdown at least 23 shrines have been brought back to life in Hyderabad, he added.

An NGO, Jeevanadi Foundation, which is exclusively working to conserve rivers, is striving to bring awareness among people regarding temples left unattended. "We have recently brought life to Chitragupta temple in Kandikalgate, Ayyapa Swamy temple and Shivalayam in Manikonda, Shivalayam in Puranapul, Vekateswara Swamy temple on Sagar Road and Lakshmi temple in Injapur among others. We have also planted saplings in these shrines after cleaning and performing regular rituals for gods and goddesses," said Lakshmi, founder of the foundation. This year several temples across Hyderabad will undergo renovation, as the country is home to hundreds of holy places belonging to Hindus. Currently hundreds of temples in Hyderabad are shut without any regular rituals. Fortunately, around 21 temples have been revived, as of now, prompting citizens to care for shrines.

Renovation of several temples is likely to be completed this year in collaboration with volunteers from several NGOs and youngsters from different colleges who are interested in saving them, says P Shanker of Jeevanadi Foundation. In Hyderabad, renovation of two historic temples are in progress, while seven have been restored during the last month. The State government is also working to restore historic temples across the State in collaboration with NGOs. It is also conducting awareness activities to save temples and rivers.