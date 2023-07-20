Hyderabad: Citizens told to seek assistance from DRF

Hyderabad: With the city continuously witnessing moderate to heavy rainfalls for the past two days, the GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing on Wednesday asked citizens to seek assistance from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) for different emergencies and situations.

According to the officials, for any help citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance and also can reach out to DRF for any emergencies like fallen trees or branches obstructing vehicle movement, rescuing humans, pets, or animals, water stagnations during heavy rains, people stuck in floods, saving people in building collapses, providing first aid to accident victims and Helping fire personnel in firefighting.

The Directorate of EVDM has asked citizens to provide specific details when filing grievances, such as the incident’s exact location on a map, photos, the type of complaint, and a contact phone number, said senior officer, EVDM.











