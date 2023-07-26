Live
Just In
Hyderabad: City braces for more rains
- Regions with rainfall in GHMC (upto 8 pm)
- Asifnagar: 43.5 mm
- Shaikpet, Tolichowki: 19.8 mm
- Serilingampally, Miyapur: 9.8 mm
- Charminar: 8 mm
- Bandlaguda Indiranagar: 7.8 mm
Hyderabad: Extremely heavy rains are expected to lash Hyderabad in the next two days, field level workers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday been directed to remain alert and ensure that prompt relief measures are rolled-out to people in distress in Hyderabad.
According to the GHMC, residents in low-lying colonies in Hyderabad must be given first priority, in case the twin cities receive heavy rains. A total of 428 emergency response teams have been formed to carry out relief works. The Mayor urged people not to venture out during heavy rains unless it is an emergency.
Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday directed senior local GHMC officials including Zonal Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners not to provide leaves to their employees and utilise the available manpower resources available to provide relief and rehabilitation works in the next 48 hours.