Hyderabad: City cops auction 1,161 vehicles, earn Rs 91.43L
Hyderabad: A total of 1,161 seized and abandoned vehicles were auctioned during the 19th phase of the public auction conducted by Hyderabad City Police at Goshamahal police grounds on Tuesday, earning Rs 91.43 lakh.

During the auction, Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, DCP CAR HQRS, Hyderabad, addressed the bidders (primarily from the automobile field) and requested them to bid in a fair manner. About 500 bidders from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra attended the event.

A total of 1,161 vehicles were auctioned, including 1,072 two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers, and 5 four-wheelers, all in scrap condition, for Rs 80,35,000. Additionally, 68 roadworthy two-wheelers were auctioned for Rs 11,08,500. The total amount received from the auction of 1,161 vehicles was Rs 91,43,500, which will be deposited into the government treasury, said an official.

