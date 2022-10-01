Hyderabad City cops to get tough with traffic violators

Hyderabad: Traffic violators and those who occupy pavement for commercial purpose are in for trouble as the city traffic police has decided to act tough with such people.

Releasing the new set of rules, City police commissioner CV Anand asked all the establishment owners who are occupying footpaths to voluntarily vacate those spaces to enable free carriage way for smooth flow of traffic or face prosecution. Similarly those who cross the stop line at signals and those who would block free left are also in for trouble. According to the new traffic rules, anyone who crosses the stop line will be fined Rs 100 and if they block free left, they will have to shell out Rs 1000.

Anand said the city police will be launching a two fold special drive named as Operation ROPE (Removal of obstructive parking and encroachments).