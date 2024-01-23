Hyderabad: City erupts in religious fervour

Hyderabad: The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on Monday has induced religious sentiments in Hyderabad air as well. Amid the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a historic and long-awaited moment unfolded as the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya. People in the city offered free annadanam on the historic day in every corner of the city.

The city residents celebrated the Ram Temple consecration ceremony with fervour; besides live streaming the ceremony at various locations across the city, many Hindu communities distributed free food on this occasion. Various communities and volunteers from social organisations were seen distributing food across the city. Market associations like Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Koti, and Secunderabad also offered free community food.

These people distributed food and dishes like khichdi, aalu puri, rice, achar, and other common items on the menu of the free food.

Over 70 people from Begum Bazar of Sikhwal Brahman Samaj went to Ayodhya on the occasion and were offering tea and coffee for free to the devotees. According to the members of Samaj, the residents of Begum Bazar reached Ayodhya on January 14 and will be distributing free tea and coffee until January 31. In Hyderabad, Sikhwal Brahman Samaj on Monday offered ‘Chappan Bhog’ in Begum Bazar and also took out Shobha Yatra on this occasion.

The Gujrati Social Welfare Society in Nizam College set up a LED screen for the live streaming of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and also distributed food, where hundreds of Gujrati families gathered to witness the consecration ceremony done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This small part of the food distribution is a tribute to the struggle of our accentors for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” said a member of society.

Moreover, Imlibun Gau Seva Sadan also distributed annadanam at Imlibun, Gau Poojan and Deepotsav also offered community food.

Meanwhile, as many as 35 cooks from Telangana went to Ayodhya as part of the food distribution. They offered the delicacies, including sambar, brinjal curry, and aloo khorma. Rama Raju, president of VHP, said the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust provided free food to around 25,000 devotees on this occasion on Monday. They started offering free food from January 15 that would be done until mid-March as a part of their contribution. The food will be served for 45 days, and 25 bags of rice, 160 tins of oil, various pluses, and other grocery items were brought from the city, says Rama Raju.