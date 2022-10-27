Hyderabad: City Gujjus celebrate Bestu Varsh with gusto

Hyderabad: Gujjus all over the world commenced their New Year or Bestu Varsh with immense joy, happiness and enthusiasm. People were seen donning with new clothes, visiting temples and meeting friends, relatives while greeting each other and exchanging New Year wishes with terms like Saal Mubarak or Nutan Varsh Abhinandan.

Gujjus,especially on this day are seen enjoying some mouth watering delicious dishes like Shakarpara, Fafda, Dhokla, and Srikhand.

This is the only main for the Gujarati's all over the world. The next day after Diwali marks the beginning of Bestu Varas, i.e. Gujarathi New Year. Bestu Varas is of special significance for Gujarati businessmen and traders who start new books of account and close the old ones. These account books are called chopda or bahi-khata. Prayers are offered to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, with the hope that the New Year will be prosperous and profitable. There is no particular method of performing the puja. Some traders prefer to call a priest to perform the puja while others follow the Jain Vidhi.

Explaining about the day on which The Gujarati New Year begins a Jain Monk said, "as per the Hindu Calendar, this day falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the Hindu month of Kartik. As per the Indian Calendar based on Lunar Cycle, Kartik is the first month of the year and the New Year in Gujarat falls on the first bright day of Kartik (Ekam). So, this day marks the beginning of their new fiscal year. In some parts of India, New Year Celebrations begin around Spring.

Kshitij a Gujarati said, "on this day we first visit the temple early in the morning and do puja and take blessing from our Guru. After this we visit our friends and relatives and greet them 'Saal Mubarak' or 'Happy New Year'. The first thing which is offered at every Gujjus place is dry fruits and sweets."

Prachi another Gujju said, "I eagerly wait for our New Year s this is the time when delicious dishes are made which are not cooked in any time of the year. The first thing that every Gujju eat in the morning is 'Dahi Wada' which is an auspicious dish making the year to pass out smoothly and peacefully.

Rakesh a businessman said, on this day we traders start our new books of account and close the old ones. These account books are called chopda or bahi-khata. The puja which is done to begin the new books of account is called 'Chopda Puja'. We also offer prayers to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, with the hope that the New Year will be prosperous and profitable."

While few Gujjus celebrate the New Year by greeting each other and making delicious dishes, there are few who spend the money and donate it to Gaushalas and aviarys as part of Jeev Daya (animal care).

I don't celebrate the New Year by going to everyone's house or by eating delicious food. I prefer donating money and feeding the animals as part of the Jeev Daya. We also don't burst crackers during Diwali as the land animals die due to the fire and smoke. Hence I only believe in donating for Jeev Daya while commencing the Bestu Varas," said Dhanya a Gujju.