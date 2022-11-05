Hyderabad: City man dies of cardiac arrest in Oz

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man identified as Saadullah hailing from Hyderabad had died in Australia due to cardiac arrest. The brother of Hussain Saadullah has urged the Government of Telangana to help in repatriation of the body. Saadullah, a resident of Santosh Nagar died on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest in Perth, Australia. A 26-year-old was working as Customer Relationship Management Analyst in Telstra Company Australia. Hussain Fazalullah, brother of Saadullah gave a representation to the Minister of External Affairs Government of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

He also appealed to Minister K T Rama Rao for receiving his mortal remains back to Hyderabad. "It was just three days back that he completed his vacation, went to Umrah in Saudi Arabia and then proceeded to join his new assignment in the IT sector to Perth in Australia and news came that he died due to cardiac arrest."

He said, "Saadullah visited India and returned to Australia on October 28, and last spoke to us on November 1, but suddenly we received a call on November 2 from his roommate that he had been taken to Royal Perth Hospital and later news came that he took his last breath."

Fazalullah said "On Friday, Government of Telangana, General administration (NRI) department also gave a letter to the High commission of India, Canberra Australia, Ministry of External and Overseas Indian Affairs, New Delhi.

Requested for the assistance of the government to coordinate with the local authorities and hospital authorities to fulfill all the formalities for early transportation of the mortal remains of late Saadullah from Australia to India, as earliest." Amjed Ullah Khan MBT leader tweeted on Twitter handle "Hyderabadi boy Saadullah died due to cardiac arrest in Perth Australia, his family appealed Minister K T Rama Rao help in bringing back mortal remains."