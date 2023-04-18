Hyderabad: City man turns saviour for jobless youth

Hyderabad: Mohammed Mannanullah Khan, a 30-year-old electrical engineer from Golconda, has been working tirelessly to help unemployed youth find employment by organising free job melas across the city.



Since the pandemic outbreak, he has organised 72 job melas over the past two years and has successfully placed over 10,000 unemployed youth in various companies, including Wipro, Amazon, HDFC, Axis Bank, IDBI, Origin Software, Adroit, Shars IT, Apollo, Med Plus, Retro Dyne, Q connect, Genpact, Ochre, Integral Foundation, Talent Park, Klay International, RR Group, and many others.

Speaking about the motivation behind his initiative, he said, "The Covid-19 pandemic hit citizens hard, leading to the loss of many jobs. Furthermore, many people who had gone abroad in search of work were forced to return home due to the pandemic. Witnessing their plight, in coordination with various philanthropists of the city and with active participation from various companies, we started holding free job melas to help them with placements."

He added that the pandemic had made it extremely difficult for graduates and postgraduates to find work, with some even resorting to working as delivery boys. However, due to the series of job melas, these individuals were placed in jobs in their respective fields, as well as in various multinational companies.

Moreover, middle-class families, who were dependent on two salaries, have been hit hard by job losses during the pandemic. Hundreds of girls and women have been placed in jobs like accountants, cashiers, and counter sales, due to Mannan Khan's efforts.

One of the beneficiaries of Mannan Khan's initiative, Abdul Moiz Anas, said, "I used to earn close to Rs 15,000 a month. However, I lost my job during the pandemic. With the help of the job mela organised by Mannan Khan, I was placed with a much higher package than earlier."

An official at Apollo Medskills said, "Most of the unemployed youth were benefited by the skill development and placements by the Apollo Medskills in healthcare domain working in coordination with job mela. Nearly 70 people got placements, and several others were given training in Apollo Medskills."

Various companies, including IT/ITES firms, financial institutions, security, automobile, food delivery, courier companies, and others, are participating in the job melas. The job melas were started in August 2021, and till now, 72 melas have been organised across the city, including Masab Tank, Tolichowki, Nampally, Attapur, Shamshabad, and Golconda.

