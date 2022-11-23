Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi holds meeting with sanitation workers

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday conducted a review meeting on sanitation along with Sitaphal mandi circle sanitation workers, jawans and Sanitary Field Assistants (SFAs) and said that the negligence of assigned duties will not be tolerated.

Mayor said that due to lack of road cleanliness, complaints are rising on a daily basis despite hundreds of workers being allotted under the sanitation wing. She warned that Swachh Autos in the circle are no longer able to collect monthly charges from houses.

She said that stern action will be taken against sanitation workers, SFAs and jawans if they neglect their duties. Observing the decrease in temperature, she relaxed the duty timing from 7 am to 2 pm.

Additional Commissioner B Santosh said that SFAs should take daily attendance of sanitation workers and check whether they are cleaning in the area allotted. At least five to six Swachh Autos in the circle must be present from 6 am to 7 am for inspection. Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Dasharatha, AMHO Ravinder and others were present in the meeting.