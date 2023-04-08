Hyderabad: City Muslim women plump for Pakistani suits, this Eid

Hyderabad: In recent years, Pakistani suits have become increasingly popular among Muslim women in the city, particularly during the Ramzan season. Bold cuts, colors, and patterns with smart detailing and craftsmanship are in high demand, and traders from Delhi, UP, Kashmir, and locals are all selling these dresses to women who have shifted their preferences to Pakistani suits.



Indians and Pakistanis are often seen wearing similar dresses at festivals, and it is common for Muslims from both countries to copy each other's traditional dresses. The cultural richness of cities like Hyderabad is deeply associated with the ethnic wear of both countries, and the Dakhini Tehzeeb is a traditional cultural lifestyle of the city's residents.

Women of all ages in the city are now preferring Pakistani traditional suits for any occasion, from weddings to Eid. Whether purchased online or at local stores, these dresses are in high demand. The traders are glad to see this trend and are offering a variety of new dress patterns such as silk and net gowns, lycra, poncho, sarees, long frocks, and more, which are all popular with customers.

The mannequins in most shops in markets like Pathergatti, Madina, Sultan Bazar, Abids, and Tolichowki are adorned with the latest dress patterns, including the more preferred Pakistani dresses. Ramzan shopping in the Old City is also a big tourist attraction, and several foreigners visit these streets every year.

According to Zubair Ansari of Ziara, a women's store at Abids, designer suits from Pakistan, particularly from Karachi, are preferred because they are not commonly found in India. The lawn cotton cloth made in Pakistan is favored across the globe, and there are several designs and patterns to choose from. These dresses are also manufactured in India, and the refined embroidery work on lawn cotton makes women feel comfortable wearing them.

Traders procure the material from wholesalers in Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and other locations that import it via Kashmir. The imported dress materials reflect Sindhi or Punjabi culture. Several big wedding malls in Charminar and Abids are selling these dresses, and many also sell authentic dresses online. The material is imported from Karachi, Lahore, and Bahawalpur, and it is available in pastel shades. Tarkashi material with handwork and Gota Pati material are also popular among older women.

The price for each suit ranges from Rs 1,500 to Rs 15,000 and more, depending on the design and embroidery work. The Charminar-Madina stretch, which has over 5,000 commercial establishments, is also selling these dresses.

Traders are participating in shopping festivals organized in various function halls across the city, and many have taken on rent independent stores in the main markets to sell Pakistani exquisite fabrics, dress materials, and sarees.

Historic Lad Bazaar is loaded with traditional and latest varieties of bangles that match dresses and henna. Beautifully carved bangles add charm and color to Eid shopping, which is an essential item on shopping lists, especially for women, teens, and girls.