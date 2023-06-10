Live
- BJP, Congress gears up for election in Madhya Pradesh, launches poll campaign
- Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
- Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit
- Tanla set to buy ValueFirst Group
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 June 2023
- Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen
- School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO
- Stock markets drift lower for 2nd session
- TDP to field new face from Puthalapattu constituency
- PGMP survey to be held in limits of 35 police stations in Chittoor
Hyderabad: City poet’s poem read out over Canada radio on UN green theme of 2023
City-based Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy, a veteran poet, writer and reviewer for over three decades has been bestowed with a rare honour of having his exclusively composed poem ‘With Speedy Actions’ chosen by Canada-based radio, World Poetry Café, that broadcasts some selected poems on peace and environment across 180 countries every Thursday.
Hyderabad: City-based Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy, a veteran poet, writer and reviewer for over three decades has been bestowed with a rare honour of having his exclusively composed poem ‘With Speedy Actions’ chosen by Canada-based radio, World Poetry Café, that broadcasts some selected poems on peace and environment across 180 countries every Thursday. His poem was based on UNO environment theme - #BeatPlasticPollution - for the World Environment Day event held across the world on June 5.
‘My objective is to promote universal peace, protecting environment and nature and protecting children’s rights through poetry writings. It is appropriate to mention here that I had received commendations from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, Princess of Wales, Prime Minister of France, President of Spain and notably from former President of India, Late Shri APJ Abdul Kalam, and former Prime Minister of India, Late Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee and several others too’ says Dr Chakravarthy, who retired as Assistant General Manager, Telangana State Co-op Apex Bank (TSCAB).