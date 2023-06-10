  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City poet’s poem read out over Canada radio on UN green theme of 2023

Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy
x

Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy

Highlights

City-based Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy, a veteran poet, writer and reviewer for over three decades has been bestowed with a rare honour of having his exclusively composed poem ‘With Speedy Actions’ chosen by Canada-based radio, World Poetry Café, that broadcasts some selected poems on peace and environment across 180 countries every Thursday.

Hyderabad: City-based Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy, a veteran poet, writer and reviewer for over three decades has been bestowed with a rare honour of having his exclusively composed poem ‘With Speedy Actions’ chosen by Canada-based radio, World Poetry Café, that broadcasts some selected poems on peace and environment across 180 countries every Thursday. His poem was based on UNO environment theme - #BeatPlasticPollution - for the World Environment Day event held across the world on June 5.

‘My objective is to promote universal peace, protecting environment and nature and protecting children’s rights through poetry writings. It is appropriate to mention here that I had received commendations from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, Princess of Wales, Prime Minister of France, President of Spain and notably from former President of India, Late Shri APJ Abdul Kalam, and former Prime Minister of India, Late Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee and several others too’ says Dr Chakravarthy, who retired as Assistant General Manager, Telangana State Co-op Apex Bank (TSCAB).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X