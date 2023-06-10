Hyderabad: City poet’s poem read out over Canada radio on UN green theme of 2023

Hyderabad: City-based Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy, a veteran poet, writer and reviewer for over three decades has been bestowed with a rare honour of having his exclusively composed poem ‘With Speedy Actions’ chosen by Canada-based radio, World Poetry Café, that broadcasts some selected poems on peace and environment across 180 countries every Thursday. His poem was based on UNO environment theme - #BeatPlasticPollution - for the World Environment Day event held across the world on June 5.

‘My objective is to promote universal peace, protecting environment and nature and protecting children’s rights through poetry writings. It is appropriate to mention here that I had received commendations from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, Princess of Wales, Prime Minister of France, President of Spain and notably from former President of India, Late Shri APJ Abdul Kalam, and former Prime Minister of India, Late Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee and several others too’ says Dr Chakravarthy, who retired as Assistant General Manager, Telangana State Co-op Apex Bank (TSCAB).