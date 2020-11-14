Hyderabad City progressing on all fronts at brisk pace

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday participated in a number of inaugural events, and stated that the government was pursuing development despite pandemic crisis. He inaugurated graveyard in Balkampet, theme park in Nehru Nagar, sports complex in Labor welfare central, sports complex in Adaiah Nagar, library in Sanath Nagar and multi-purpose function hall in Maredpally on Friday.



KTR said that the State government was extending all support to the people during the pandemic. It rose to the occasion and provided immediate relief to the families affected by the recent torrential rains. "The Chief Minister always directed officials and ministers to find ways to increase revenue streams and initiate welfare programmes for the poor and needy. He always strives to make Telangana the top state in all fields in the country."

The Minister further said that there has been immense development in Hyderabad for the past six years. "The government has taken up construction of flyovers, underpasses, link roads and footpaths. It also took up junction development works, two-bedroom houses construction. It progressed in setting up Basti Dawakhanas and has been successful in implementing Kalyana Lakshmi - Shaadi Mubarak schemes. There was an interruption in power supply before the formation of Telangana. There were several doubts about the development activities in the new state. But, the Telangana government is able to implement several welfare schemes and development activities that no other state has been capable of," he added.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who represents Sanathnagar constituency said he had worked as a minister for five terms and worked with different governments but none could match the vision and speed of the TRS government.

In the past, for sanctioning Rs 5 lakh for digging two borewells in the constituency, several meetings used to be conducted. In contrast, during the TRS government reign, nearly Rs 800 crore development works were sanctioned for Sanathnagar constituency, he informed amidst cheers from the crowd.

Cantonment MLA Sayanna, MAUD Principal Secretary Aravind Kumar, Zonal Commissioner Pravenya, Additional Commissioner Krishna, Yadagiri Rao and others were present.