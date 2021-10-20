Hyderabad: City revels in Milad-un-Nabi festivities

Hyderabad: Huge processions and religious gatherings marked the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in several parts of the city on Tuesday. In the Old City, which was brightly illuminated, the celebrations started on Monday night that continued till Tuesday with several Islamic organisations taking out peaceful rallies.

The celebrations, that were held after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, saw young and old taking an oath to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Prophet Mohammed. Muslims gathered to honour Prophet Mohammad and remember him through his teachings. Night-long prayers were held, besides poetry and verses were sung to celebrate the Prophet's life and to remember his message of spreading love and unity among people.

Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) had organised a peace rally which started from Mecca Masjid to Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma. After offering Zohar prayers, a Dua was offered by Maulana Syed Qubul Pasha Shuttari, president, Majlis Ulma-e-Deccan in Mecca Masjid. Later, the rally was flagged off from Mecca Masjid by eminent scholars. Banners inscribed with Quranic verses, Hadith and poetic verses were displayed during the procession.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Muslims distributed sweets, snacks and food. Blood camps were also organised to remind the youth about Prophet's teaching of equality, empathy and love for one other.

Earlier on Monday night, a massive public meeting Jalsa-e-Rahmatul Lil Aalameen was organised by AIMIM in Darussalam. The meeting was addressed by eminent Islamic scholars from across the country. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also addressed the gathering.

Tameer-e-Millat expresses solidarity with agitating farmers

All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat extended their support to the ongoing farmer agitation and urged the Central government to accept the demands of farmers protesting for the last one year. A resolution was passed demanding the same from the Central government during the 72nd annual Milad public meeting held at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

It passed two more resolutions which condemned the mob lynching incidents, Delhi riots of 2020, arresting of innocent Muslim youth as well as eminent Islamic scholars with baseless allegations of forced religious conversions.