Hyderabad: City sees surge in seasonal diseases amid big rise in conjunctivitis cases

Hyderabad: Following the torrential downpour, the city is witnessing a surge in seasonal diseases, with conjunctivitis cases on the rise. Major hospitals, including Osmania, Fever, and other Basti Dawakhanas, are experiencing an increase in the number of out-patients seeking medical attention.

In recent days, the number of out-patients in major city hospitals has nearly doubled, and medical professionals are attributing this surge to the shifting weather pattern. Hospitals such as Fever Hospital at Barkatpura, Osmania, Gandhi, and others in the city are witnessing long queues of patients with complaints of cold, cough, throat pain, loose motions, vomiting, and other related symptoms. Disturbingly, the doctors have noticed that approximately two out of every ten patients are presenting dengue-like symptoms.

According to the official sources, the number of outpatients in Osmania has been 900 during the last weekend and on Monday alone the number was 2,000. Similarly, the Fever hospital is having 400 OPs with a single dengue case along with OPs, the inpatients recorded in this hospital was 70. In Gandhi, which generally has serious cases recorded, OP of 2,000 and five dengue cases were reported.

According to a senior official, the number of patients with seasonal diseases are going to increase after the rains recede and dry spells. The Basti Dawakhanas have been helping in decreasing the outpatient load in the major hospitals.

Along with the seasonal diseases, there has been a surge in the conjunctivitis cases in the city as the patients suffering with this were seen lining up at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and other clinics during the last few days. Conjunctivitis or pink eye is a common problem in which the infection spreads rapidly during the rainy season. The symptoms are swelling and redness in the inside of the eyelid and the white part of the eye may also feel itchy and painful. People are more likely to get conjunctivitis when they come in contact with someone who has pink eye.

According to the Hospital Superintendent Raja Lingam, patients are coming in double digits to the Sarojini Hospital every day. During the last one week there have been more than 450 cases of conjunctivitis in the hospital. This is the similar scene at the Basti Dawakhanas in the city with the denizens thronging for treatment.

Senior pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh said, “We are seeing many children developing infectious conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis causes blood vessels in the transparent membrane covering the eyeball and eyelid to swell up. The person may have itchiness, gritty feeling, redness of eyes, discharge from the eyes, tearing of eyes, and difficulty in looking at light.” She said that if there is severe pain, a feeling of something stuck in the eye, blurring of vision, or inability to look at light, you must meet an eye doctor urgently.

The senior pediatrician has suggested following strict hand hygiene, washing hands regularly, avoiding touching the eyes frequently. Avoiding sharing the towels, bed sheets, toys etc of the infected person. This would ensure the germs don’t spread from one person to another. Consult the doctor as needed. If antibiotic eye drops have been prescribed, please complete the course as advised, said Dr Sivaranjani.