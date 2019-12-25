Hyderabad City set to host Divyang Talent Show on Dec 28

Nampally: The long-awaited 16th Divyang Talent Show will be hosted for the first time in the City for the first time on December 28. Being organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organization based in Udaipur, the event will be held at Ravi Narayan Reddy Auditorium in Banjara Hills.

According to organisers, driven by burning desire to showcase their unique talent, 40 highly talented 'Divya Heros' (specially abled) will perform tough and amazing stunts such as Mallakhamba, wheelchair stunts, various dance forms including classical and western on the platform.

During the fashion round, 10 young Divya heros will walk the ramp with calipers, wheelchairs, crutches and prostheses. Jagdish, Yogesh and other differently abled will show their expressive and inspiring performances.

Speaking to media, the spokesperson of Sansthan, Aishwarya Trivedi said they were aiming to bring more and more people to connect with differently-abled by providing a platform and want to offer a treat for specially-abled towards bringing equality and transform individual lives.

Since 2001 in Hyderabad, NSS examined more than 33,769, conducted around 1,045 operations and treated 2,67,000 patients through physiotherapy treatment. Sansthan also distributed more than 912 artificial limbs camps, 1,368 tricycle and 912 wheelchairs.

"One of the participants in the show, Kiran faced big obstacles in poverty, and for her livelihood. Kiran used to help her family by doing labor work. One day Kiran lost her right leg in an accident while doing work. Due to financial constraints and proper treatment on time, Kiran got depressed and lost hope. But her will to achieve something, brought her towards Sansthan," she said.

The free operation service of orgasation put Kiran back on her feet and made her self-reliant by taking admission in the skill development center program to learn fashion designing.

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, will invite differently-abled individuals from Hyderabad to receive free skills training for tailoring, mobile repairing, computer and hardware repairing skills in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

This talent show was previously performed in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Surat, Jaipur and Morbi. "Sansthan is hope for physically challenged patients suffering from polio, cerebral palsy and others by birth disabilities from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Ukraine, UK and USA. It has operated over 3.7 lakh patients in the last 33 years and provided them full socio-economic support by availing medical services, medicines and technologies for free," Prashant added.