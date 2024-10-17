Hyderabad: City temple vandalism accused involved in similar acts in Mumbai

Hyderabad: The accused in the Sri Muthyalamma Temple desecration at Kummariguda in Secunderabad has been identified as Salman Salim Thakur of Maharashtra, who had come to the city a month ago to attend a personality development workshop. He was earlier involved in other similar cases in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the 30-year-old Salman Salim Thakur alias Salman is a native of Mumbra, near Mumbai. He came to Hyderabad early in the month of October to attend a month-long personality development workshop that was organised by English House Academy at Hotel Metropolis, Regimental Bazar, Secunderabad.

Further investigation revealed that the accused Salman is active on social media and used to watch Islamic religious preachers’ videos like fugitive Zakir Naik and others on Facebook and YouTube. He became self-radicalised and developed a radical bent of mind and hatred towards the practices of other Hindu religions like idolatry.

The police said on October 14, at about 4:30 am, Salman entered into the sanctum-sanctorum of Sri Muthyalamma Temple located at Kummarguda, in the Market police station limits, and desecrated the main idol of the temple.

Upon hearing the noise of vandalism, locals reached the spot and caught hold of the person and prevented further damage. Angered by the provocative and mischievous act, some of the locals manhandled him. Upon questioning him about the reason for trespass and damage, he denied answering his name, details, and motive behind his act. Acting swiftly on the information, the local police reached the spot and shifted the accused to a hospital and took stock of the situation. A FIR has been registered U/S 333, 331(4), 196, 298, 299 BNS.

The investigation revealed that in Arey Sub, Mumbai, Maharashtra, he entered Ganesh Pandal with his footwear and argued with local people mocking the practice of idolatry in September 2022. In August 2024, at Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra, Salman trespassed into Sri Manokamna Siddhimahadeva Mandir, damaging the idol of Lord Shanker by his foot and thereby insulting religion and faith.