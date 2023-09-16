Hyderabad: City top cop launches 1,000 manpacks worth Rs 10 cr

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday launched and distributed the newly purchased 1,000 manpack sets to the personnel at the Traffic Complex in Nampally.

He commended the efforts of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu for his proactive measures to procure the manpack sets by having several deliberations with Motorola Company, apart from obtaining permission from the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) wing of Delhi. He said a budget of Rs 10 crore was sanctioned to purchase the manpack sets. Sudheer Babu pointed out that the City Police technology has gone to the next level by procuring sophisticated communication sets. This is the first time in India that any commissionerate/State has procured 1,000 communication sets at a time.

The commissioner affirmed that the works for upgradation of new communication system will be completed shortly for effective communication system in city. He congratulated the traffic police for hard work in implementing Operation ROPE and other aspects of traffic management in city. He assured welfare of traffic police and provision of sophisticated equipment in future.

While presenting the sets and recalling their advantages he said they are compatible with existing MTX 960 handheld sets which can be utilised after up-gradation of present APCO16 trunking system to future APCO 25 P-II system. It has dual microphones, provides noise suppression technology, locates the talker and cancels any background noise (due to which communication will be clear during major ‘bandobast’ events like major procession and rallies.

The device has enhanced audio quality, scan facility, more battery backup and light weight. It has a 2800 MAh Li-ion battery, announcement talk group facility, text messaging (after upgradation of the trunking system), integrated GPS (after upgradation of the trunking system), encryption optional FIPS 140-2 level 3 AES certified hardware encryption provides tamper-proof security to ensure secure communications.