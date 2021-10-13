Hyderabad: City Traffic DCP flags off World Arthritis Day Cycle ride

Hyderabad: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, LS Chouhan flagged off the World Arthritis Day Cycle ride organised by Apollo Spectra Hospitals & Hyderabad Cyclists Group, on the occasion of World Arthritis Day, on Monday.

Chouhan advised people to give up sedentary lives and get exposed to sunlight, adopt exercise, cycling and physical activities to lead a healthy life. He observed that it is generally a norm to break the rules and freely get away, but days have changed law is becoming stronger. The centre has made the law stringent; the State is going to adopt it soon; penalties are going to be high; punishment is going to be stringent Chandrasekhar said the awareness exercise is to create cognisance in youth to be physically active. "Bone health is an obvious outcome of physical fitness," he added.

Dr Prasada Rao pointed out that the strong message from the cycle ride initiative is, "cycling keeps our joints fit and maintains bone health. Participants between 10 and 75 years were part of the ride, they strongly advocated the cause of cycling as a good means to keep healthy and that it protects people of all age groups from falling ill, while helping to stay healthy.

"Arthritis is the most common joint disease affecting people in the age group above 50 years leading to decreased quality of life," said Dr Naveen Chandar Reddy.

According to doctors, eating healthy food and doing regular exercises will keep the bones and joints healthy. It's key to visit an orthopaedic doctor if one is suffering with joint pains to get it evaluated and treated at an early stage to lead a better quality of life.