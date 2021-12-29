Hyderabad: Civic body rolls out plans to quench Jalpally's thirst

Rajendranagar: Buoyant over the recent release of funds of Rs 52 crore for development of infrastructure, the Jalpally municipality has rolled out plans to supply drinking water in unserved areas by extending the existing lines and setting up water tanks under the Mission Bhagiratha Phase-II.



To discuss the plan at length, municipal chairman Abdallah Sadi went into a huddle with officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Monday in his chamber. During an hour-long meeting, the officials discussed niceties of the proposed plan.

Sadi said, "Almost all remaining wards yet to get water supply will be covered this time. Colonies in wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 12, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23 and 26 are yet to be covered under the mission Bhagiratha. It is against this background the council has decided to cover them under the Mission Bhagiratha phase-II. Besides, laying of pipelines in the tailend areas, two water tanks – one of 60 ml at Gudigutta in survey no.108 and another of 30 ml at Yerrakunta will be built to ensure water supply to people living in surrounding colonies. We are hopeful that the work will begin by the end of January 2022."

According to HMWS&SB sources, almost all remaining parts of the municipality will be covered under the MB phase-II. "Besides two elevated water tanks, extension of distribution pipelines will also be taken up to cover the unserved areas. This will ensure supply to all those areas which are yet privileged. The water tanks bring much relief to the area before the summer. Hopefully, the work will be completed by March next year," an official informed.