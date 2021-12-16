Hyderabad: Clamour for more MEMU train halts gets shriller

Hyderabad: After the widespread demand, the South Central Railway has once again restored the Main Line Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains on Secunderabad-Medchal section to ease travel time of passengers. However, the daily commuters are raising a furore with these trains stopping only at a few stations and leaving out others. The daily passengers and members of Suburban Train Travelers Association pointed out that over 10 of these MEMU trains were restored in northern and eastern parts of the city to cut short the travel time. However, these trains were only stopping at five stations including Malkajgiri, Cavalry Barracks, Bolarum, Gundlapochampalli and Medchal leaving out Lalaguda, Dayanandnagar, Safilguda, Ramakrishnapuram, Alwal, Bolarum Bazar and Gowdavalli station.

Alwal and Ramakrishnapuram have Rythu Bazaars and many vendors are dependent on rail services. "As the trains are not stopping at these stations, the vendors are forced to take other public transports. Also, another problem is that there is no particular timings for these trains," said commuters.

"After many requests from daily passengers, the SCR finally restored 10 MEMU trains. But on Secunderabad-Medchal section, the trains are only halting at five stations. As a result, not many are travelling in these trains and most of the times, they are running empty. When we raised the issue with officials concerned, they have no answers. It will be better if SCR officials increase the frequency and run a few more trains on Medchal-Hyderabad and Lingampally sections during peak hours so that passengers can switch over to train journey, which is safe, fast and cheap," said Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT (long train) & MMTS.

"Our hopes were rekindled when they restored the trains. But, now these trains not stopping at Gowdavalli station, I am forced to get down at Medchal with all the milk cans. It would be better if the trains halt at all stations on the stretch," added Gopal Reddy, a milk vendor.