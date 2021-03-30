Hyderabad: Class 5 dropout dupes over 100 of Rs 3 crore

Basheerbagh: A 5th class dropout cheated nearly 100 people to the tune of Rs 3 crore by making them believe that he is the OSD to CMand promised them 2BHK houses. He even used two men as his bodyguards to make them believe him.

The north zone task force along with SR Nagar police on Tuesday apprehended the conmen for cheating the gullible people. The main accused was identified as A Sudakhar (36), and his associates were Nagaraju (35) and Bheemaiah (32).

Anjani Kumar, the city police commissioner, said that the gang cheated nearly 100 people. He noted, "The main accused impersonated as a higher official to cheat the gullible persons who wanted to apply for the 2BHK houses from the Telangana government.

The main accused promised all the victims that he is directly connected with the CM's office and can help them in getting the 2BHKs. He also promised the victims that he can arrange jobs in the police department and get them gold at cheaper rates as compared to the market prices.

In such a way, he collected a total of Rs 3 crore from different persons and went absconding. Apart from it, he also took the help of two other accused to act as his secretary and driver to make the people believe that he was genuine. Moreover, he used to travel in an SUV to give the impression that he was really associated with the CM."

The CP further informed that, "The main accused is a Class 5 dropout. In 2004 he came to Hyderabad from Peddapalli district and started working as a driver. While working as a driver he got acquainted with other drivers and with their help he joined as a driver in the tourism department and also worked on a contractual basis for officers from the tribal welfare department and officers in Secretariat.

As he regularly witnessed the lifestyle of officers, he hatched a conspiracy to become an officer himself and for that, he procured a fake ID card and took the help of two other accused, and started cheating people by making them believe he works as an OSD to the CM."

After a number of victims approached the cops, they laid a trap and nabbed the gang and handed them over to SR Nagar police for further investigation.