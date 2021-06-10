Hyderabad: Clear ration cards on demand, Talasani Srinivas Yadav tells officials

Masabtank: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday instructed officials to complete the process of clearing pending ration cards.

At a review meeting with Home Minister Mohd Mahamood Ali, Mayor G Vijayalaxmi in his office, here, he instructed ration supply be done in a hassle- free manner. "There are complaints of non-supply of ration items. The ASOs should take up field visits to check problems".

The minister stated that the government decided to take steps to provide PDS ration for all eligible poor with cards. "Ensure that people get ration and avoid any problems by sorting out related issues", he remarked.

He said of 1.77 lakh applications for ration cards, 44,734 were issued, 5,353 cards were ready and 99,014 were yet to be cleared. "Coordinate with the GHMC officials to sort out pending ration cards and ensure timely supply", he told officials.

The minister announced that filling of vacancies in the department, payment of commission to agents and related issues would be discussed in the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on June 14. He asked officials to clear those cards seeking changes of details.

Officials told the meeting that of about 99,000-plus cards seeking changes, only 38,000-plus were changed. The rest are to be changed soon.