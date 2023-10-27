Hyderabad: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao spurns Congress challenge

Hyderabad : The big fight has begun in Telangana. BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has despised his detractors stating that all those who had once carried the shoes of others were now challenging him to contest from Kodangal or come to Gandhi statue to prove his (KCR) guts. “KCR need not prove his credentials now. The people of the state know what his role in the agitation for separate Telangana was,” he said.

Addressing a series of election meetings at Achampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode on Thursday, KCR said it was now for the people to show the courage and reject the leaders who were challenging him. “If you defeat the BRS, we don’t lose anything… We will take rest. But it is the people who will be at a loss. Since we have brought Telangana on the track, it is our responsibility to caution you,” the BRS chief said.

KCR said the Congress had promised 24-hour power supply in Karnataka but now they were unable to provide power even for five hours. He said while the BRS was working for golden days for Telangana, the Opposition wants to bring ‘olden’ days. “The Congress, he said, was a party of middlemen and their thinking centres around money. If Rs 10,000 crore has to be spent they feel they should get a cut of at least Rs 2,000 crore,” he said.

“Not much time is left and hence people should think and discuss in villages and take a careful decision before voting. Voters should compare the work done by the BRS government and the situation before the state was formed. These leaders were silent when injustice was meted out to Telangana. Congress leaders do not have consistency. They keep changing parties every now and then,” the BRS chief said.

He said the Congress had used Dalit and Muslim communities like a vote bank. Referring to the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project, KCR said the Congress had filed 192 cases against the project. He said the people should teach a lesson to these ‘useless fellows’ or else the state would suffer.