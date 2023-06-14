Live
Hyderabad:CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay foundation stone for the expansion of NIMS Hospital with 2,000 beds 'Dashabdi Block' on Wednesday.
The chief minister will be laying the foundation as part of the Health Day under decennial celebrations Telangana State Formation.
Health Minister T Harish Rao termed this as a historical day in health sector in Telangana. Harish Rao on his twitter account said, "A Historic moment in Telangana Health as NIMS is all set to become one of the biggest hospitals in India with 4000 beds."
He further said that CM KCR will lay foundation stone for the new 2000 bedded Dashabdi Block on the occasion of health day as part of Telangana Dashabdi Utsavalu.
Rao said that this upgrade was a testimony of the foresight and vision of CM KCR towards Arogya Telangana for not just the healthy future of the current generation but also for generations to come.