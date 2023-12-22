Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy holds review meet on TS irrigation projects

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials of the State Irrigation department to submit a detailed report on irrigation projects in the State. The CM made it clear that the decisions which are being taken by the government with regard to the Irrigation sector should be transparent.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Agriculture minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Agriculture and Irrigation sector at his residence here on Thursday.

The CM sought the details from the officials on the construction of Irrigation projects, cost of the projects construction and the creation of new Ayacut from 1956 to 2014 and between 2014 and 2023.

The CM said that people should get access to the details of the guidelines for each project.

Revanth clarified that the statistics of all projects should be compiled in detail. The CM warned the officials of stringent action if they attempt to hide the details of the projects by not disclosing to the people. The Chief Minister said that the government will make every decision public with an objective of maintaining transparency in every issue. The CM asked the officials to be on alert in maintaining transparency and inform people the decisions and facts from time to time.

The CM directed the officials to prepare a detailed report on irrigation projects including the status of the ongoing project works and submit the government at the earliest. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Raghunandan Rao, Seshadri and other officials participated.