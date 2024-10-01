Hyderabad: Come Oct 6, shell out parking fee at 2 Metro stations in city

Hyderabad: The L&TMRHL will introduce a parking fee with a nominal amount at two metro stations, including Nagole and Miyapur. It will be effective from October 6.

According to metro officials, these parking spaces will offer a range of amenities to ensure passenger convenience and security, including separate parking for two and four-wheelers. The services to be available include bio-toilets for commuters, adequate lighting for evening hours, 24/7 security and CCTV coverage, an APP/QR-based payment system for ease of transaction, a clean drinking water facility, lane identification for easy parking and access, designated parking spaces for women and senior citizens, and differently-abled and display of emergency contact details like the nearest hospital, police station, and fire station.

Last month only, it was planned to introduce parking chargers, but was halted after a few protests staged by daily passengers. The price will be nominal for both two- and four-wheelers.

Following popular demand, L&TMRHL on Monday announced an extension of its popular customer offers until next year, March 31. They include Super Saver Offer-59, which offers unlimited travel for just Rs. 59 on L&TMRHL’s listed holidays; a student pass where students pay for 20 trips and get 30 trips, making Metro travel even more accessible; and the Super Saver Off-Peak Offer, which offers 10 per cent discount on Contactless Smart Cards (CSCs) when travelling during off-peak hours.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “These initiatives highlight our dedication to enhancing the passenger experience. By combining affordability, convenience, and accessibility, we aim to contribute to a more sustainable and efficient transportation system for Hyderabad.”