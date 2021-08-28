Hyderabad: Complaint filed against Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Abids: The Abid Road police on Friday received a complaint from one Syed Abadahu Kashaf, an activist, who stated that the BJP was trying to polarise the situation in the city by putting up a flag on top of Charminar and a hoarding at BJP headquarters ahead of the State unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar 'padayatra'.

The police said they have also received a complaint against the MP, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders. Based on it the matter is being investigated. Once the investigation is done, cases will be booked accordingly.

Kashaf tagged Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and tweeted that BJP is trying to trigger communal tension in Hyderabad. A picture of 400-year-old Charminar, with a BJP flag on it, was put up at Abids. It also has pictures of PM, HM, BJP MPs and other leaders.

We have recorded a complaint at Abids PS. Apart from that, the GHMC Central Enforcement Cell has levied a fine of Rs 5,000 against the BJP general secretary.

The CEC tweeted, "Whereas it is found that without the written permission of competent authority you have placed wall writings, the articles mentioned below, which is an inconvenience/obstruction/nuisance, which is an offence committed under the above mentioned Sections of GHMC Act."