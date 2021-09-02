Hyderabad: Concern over condition of washrooms in government schools

With the reopening of government schools, the main concern has been raised that they are in need of scavengers for cleaning the washrooms.

"As the physical classes resumed after 18 months on the first day hardly few students attended but our main concern is about the scavengers. From next week we are hoping that more number of students would be attending then we would face the problem due to financial problem our school cannot afford to appoint scavengers and this problem is with many government schools in the city.

It would be better if the State government allots scavengers in the government schools," said Jeevan Prakash, headmaster of Government High School, Rasooplura.

"We are glad that schools were finally resumed and with the help of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and various NGOs we have sanitized the school's premises and also in all the classrooms sanitizers were installed and also we have instructed our teachers to see that the students don't remove their masks, even our school is in need of scavengers to clean the washrooms," said a staff of Government High School, Qutbullahpur.