Hyderabad: Congress cries conspiracy in Dharani implementation

Hyderabad: The AICC official spokesperson and Telangana Congress senior leader, Dr Dasoju Sravan, has said that the launch of Dharani portal was a gross violation of Article 17 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Right to Property guaranteed under Article 300-A of the Indian Constitution.

In a statement, the Congress leader said that many problems on Dharani portal were still not resolved even after a year of its implementation. The farmers were made to run from pillar to post for solving their land problems and the government had not taken any measures to address the pressing issues on Dharani.

He suspected a serious conspiracy by the government to forcibly acquire the costly assigned lands from poor people that exist adjacent to national highways, towns and municipalities etc, and indulge in real estate business.

"In many cases, there are discrepancies in terms of extent of land recorded in Dharani. Some people are shown to have less land and some to have more. Hence, those who got the excess land as per Dharani are alienating lands to others and creating legal litigations," he alleged, adding many survey numbers were also found missing on Dharani portal after digitisation.

He said that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with his technological ignorance and incompetence have misled the State government about the implementation of Dharani causing immense problems.

"Also wonder why a technological expert and IAS officer like Jayesh Ranjan is not involved? Why Somesh Kumar is keeping Dharani implementation close to his chest and not allowing others to get involved in it," he questioned.