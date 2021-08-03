Hyderabad: Congress fresh strategy to attract minority communities

Nampally: The Hyderabad Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities department chairman Sameer Waliullah on Monday disclosed that a fresh strategy was being chalked out to re-connect the party with minority communities in city.

"The problems of Muslims, Christians and other minority communities in Telangana have multiplied under the TRS regime. These communities, including Muslims, constitute nearly 15 per cent of the total population. They are facing discrimination and utter neglect since 2014. We will soon begin the process to compile the list of major problems concerning minorities and devise a strategy to conduct subject-wise protest meetings to seek their redressal," Waliullah said in a statement.

He stated that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, while addressing the Eid Milap function on July 31 had pointed out several issues concerning Muslims and other minorities, especially Hyderabad. "The problems of minorities are not religion-specific, but region-specific. Housing, employment, education, civic amenities, safety, health, public transportation, drinking water, roads, are among the major issues concerning the minorities of Hyderabad. Since the TRS government did not address these issues in the last seven years, the Congress party will evolve a strategy to raise them in an effective manner so as to seek their resolution from the government," he said.

"Almost 80 per cent of nearly 18 lakh jobless youth who had registered themselves with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) hail from Hyderabad. At least 40 per cent of them belong to Muslim and other minority communities. Lakhs of people lost their jobs and other sources of employment during the lockdown. Therefore, unemployment is the major issue concerning minorities," Waliullah added.