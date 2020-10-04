Hyderabad: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir accuses KCR of shielding cops

Hyderabad: Demanding CBI probe into gangster Nayeem case, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir strongly condemned the State government for giving clean chit to 25 police personnel who allegedly had links with the gangster.

"It is shocking to learn that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had given clean chit to all 25 police personnel who were earlier accused of allegedly having links with slain gangster Nayeem. Those officials included two ASPs, 7 DSPs, 13 CIs, two Head Constables and one constable. The State government should clarify as to why the SIT first names these officials in the case and gives a clean chit to them," he demanded.

Quoting different reports, Shabbir Ali said that as many as 250 cases were registered in connection with illegal activities of Gangster Nayeem. He said that the State government should disclose the details of the status of those cases and also explain as to why investigation was still pending in more than 25% of those cases.

The SIT has deposited net cash of Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 4.30 lakh along with 1.944 kg of gold and 2.482 kg of silver in Rajendranagar court. Land documents pertaining to 1,015 acres were also deposited in jurisdictional courts in various cases. The State government should also give details of how a gangster accumulated so much wealth.

"People have a right to know the names of politicians who supported Nayeem in his illegal activities," the Congress leader said.