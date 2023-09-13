Hyderabad: Congress out to poach biggies of other parties in Old City

Hyderabad: The upbeat Congress party which is aiming to leave its mark this time will be poaching some bigwigs from various political parties in parts of the Old City. Those being eyed include a former corporator and a well-known businessman who is also son of a former MLC.

With AICC (TS) in-charge ManikraoThakre ready to take the gamble on and backing the efforts of the leaders focusing in this part of the City, the party leaders are optimistic that some of those targeted will join the party. The ‘Vijaya Bheri’ in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Parliamentary Party chairperson, on September 17 could possibly be the auspicious occasion.

After gauging the political situation, efforts are being made by leaders at Hyderabad district level to reach out to well-known faces who could take on the BRS-AIMIM combine. “We have approached them and are hopeful that they will join the party. As part of the deal they will be offered tickets from seats where there is a considerable Muslim population,” said a party leader engaged in consultations.

The party leaders had a hectic activity this week-end as they ventured into troubled waters, the AIMIM bastion. On September 9, the leaders, led by Thakre, released posters against the TRS and the BJP, the ‘todudongalu’, effecting detention of a few top leaders, including former MP Madhu Yashki.

The very next day a delegation, led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee president Sameer Waliullah, began parleys with leaders. “There is a change in the public mood. Perhaps this was the first time in two or three decades that business establishments in the Old City not only kept quiet for raising Congress banners, but asked us to act on their advice for better public visibility,” chuckled the leader.

The party, which earlier virtually relinquished parts of the Old City to AIMIM, for the first time in decades have already engaged between 250 and 300 BLAs (booth-level agents). In AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’ constituency, considered to be the party's stronghold with 150 BLAs, the process has been completed. While in Charminar about 75 and Bahadurpura around 50 are already in position. After identifying the alleged massive number of bogus votes, they will be updating the Election Commission.

In this endeavour the leaders also sought support of noted socio-political activists who can influence not only parts of the Old City, but other constituencies in Telangana with sizable Muslim population, which stand around 40 segments.

On September 10 the DCC president, along with TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, and other party leaders, held separate meetings with TDP vice- president Ali Masqati, Tahreek Muslim Shabbir president Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, senior TDP leader and ex-corporator Muzaffarullah Khan and some noted politico-social activists.