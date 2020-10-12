Hyderabad: Congress raises pitch for OBC quota ahead of civic polls

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson and senior Congress leader Dasoju Shravan warned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of severe backlash from OBCs if the State government does not conduct caste census to ascertain OBCs population and provide reservations accordingly in the upcoming Municipal Corporations elections.



Stating that the TRS government has been betraying OBCs with political trickery, Shravan demanded conduct of OBCs census through BC Co-operative Finance Corporation and also implement OBC categorisation even in elections like that in education and employment.

"TRS government is betraying OBCs with political trickery. In the Panchayath Raj Act brought out in 2018, Govt announced 34 per cent reservations for OBCs to woo them. But the same government has obstructed the implementation of these reservations in Panchayath Raj elections by adopting sly tactics. A Gopal Reddy, a TRS leader, approached the High Court against 34 per cent reservations for OBCs, saying that it will breach 50 percent cap on reservations," said the Congress leader addressing a gathering at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

"The Telangana government announced that it will approach the Supreme Court to ensure 34 per cent reservations, but did not even fight the case. As a result, OBCs have lost opportunities in Panchayath Raj elections," Shravan lamented.

The State government is once again trying to deceive OBCs in Municipal Corporations elections and called for a Special Assembly Session to make amendments to GHMC Act. But now we are warning CM K Chandrashekar Rao that OBCs we will launch a mass agitation against the TRS government if it goes ahead to conduct Municipal Corporation elections without taking up OBC voters survey and categorisation," said Dasoju Shravan.

He said BCs form more than half (52%) of the population of the state. Just because your government has majority you cannot bulldoze and suppress aspirations of downtrodden sections. Opinions of all the stakeholders should be taken before making amendments to GHMC Act in Assembly which is holding special session on October 13, the Congress leader said.

A scientific survey of OBC voters has to be done before conducting elections for Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations elections. Or else the government should be ready to get ready for backlash from OBCs in Telangana," Shavaran warned.

If the downtrodden sections have to get representation in political activity and true spirit of democracy has to be achieved, then OBC categorisation has to be done and reservations be provided accordingly," added the AICC spokesperson raising his voice for OBC reservation.

Dasoju Shravan cited the example of neighbouring State Karnataka in case of OBC categorisation and urged Telangana government to follow the same model in ensuring justice for OBCs.