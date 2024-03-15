Hyderabad: Congress sau din sarkar perfectly accomplishes 6-guarantees feat in State

Hyderabad : The newly elected Congress government is moving fast in the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes by fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of 4 crore people of the Telangana State.

The government has achieved milestones in the just 100 days of its completion in the office.

According to an official CMO release here, “Telangana witnessed a real freedom and liberation on the day Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took the reins of the state on December 7, 2023. The Telangana state, which was achieved through protracted people’s struggle, erupted in joy with the beginning of a new era of Democracy”.

On the first day of the new government, the people’s dispensation liberated the Pragati Bhavan by razing down the high rise walls and removing the iron fencing. The Bhavan is named after Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan. People are allowed to submit applications to and pour out their grievances before the government two days in every week in the Bhavan.

The official release listed out the achievement which includes implementation of the six Guarantees. Five guarantees have already been implemented in the first 100 days by streamlining the ruined administrative systems. “Praja Palana” was conducted from December 28 to January 6 and received applications from people in the GramaSabhas. Free bus travel for womenenhancement of Arogyasri limit to Rs 10 lakh, cook Gas Cylinder at Rs 500 scheme, Gruha Jyoti scheme to supply 200 units of free power to the deserving poor families and Indiramma housing scheme were already launched.

The government was taking steps to fulfilling the promise of providing government jobs to the unemployed youth. 29,384 government jobs have already been filled within three months and issued appointment orders to the selected candidates. The new government cancelled the exams and issued a fresh Group one notification to fill 563 posts and also announced Mega DSC to fill 11062 vacant teacher posts in government schools.

The government also exposed the government’s alleged corruption and released a white paper on the economic situation in the state. A Vigilance report on the damage of Medigadda barrage was made public. The government also ordered a comprehensive probe into irregularities in Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll tenders, vigilance and enforcement inquiry in the sheep distribution and fishlings supply, investigation in the Dharani Portal Agency and Mission Bhagiratha scheme workers in the villages. The government was already probing the role of SIB officials in the phone tapping cases and the investigation into the evasion of hundreds of crores VAT in the Commercial Taxes Department was in progress.