Hyderabad: Congress stresses on unity against BJP at Centre

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Hyderabad city DCC President Sameer Waliullah on Friday stressed upon the unity against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government's alleged suppression of dissent and corruption. He said that that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha for attempting to expose the suspect relationship between Adani and PM Modi.

As part of the AICC's nationwide initiative to hold press conference in each district headquarters, Sameer Waliullah, accompanied by other leaders, held a press conference at the historic Charminar. Charminar Incharge Advocate Mujeeb Ullah Shareef, Bahadurpura candidate Kaleem Baba, TPCC General Secretary C Srinivas, Hyderabad Mahila Congress president Tahseen Fatima, Mirza Askari Baig, Shabaz Khan, Ali, Chandu, Ahmed, Aslam Shareef, Asad, Amir, KS Anand Rao, Kausar Fatima, and other senior leaders were present.

Sameer Waliullah condemned the Modi Government for allegedly attempting to silence dissent through the manipulation of government agencies such as the ED, CBI, and UAPA. He provided examples of opposition leaders, activists, and journalists being targeted with fabricated cases and intimidation tactics, arguing that this was part of a broader strategy to safeguard the government's interests and conceal its misdeeds.

Citing media reports, he said that over half of the FDI into Gautam Adani's conglomerate originated from offshore entities connected to his family.

He challenged the BJP Government to address Rahul Gandhi's questions regarding the source of funding for Rs. 23,000 crore. He suggested that the Modi Government's relationship with Adani may be more intricate than it seems.