Hyderabad: Congress to go aggressive on LS campaign trail

Hyderabad : The Congress on Sunday decided to go aggressive in electioneering for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and to make sure maximum seats are bagged this time, including Chevella, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad.

During the crucial meeting held by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal at a hotel in Shamshabad, in which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in-charge ministers of Parliamentary constituencies besides 14 of the candidates, the party decided to take up the campaign more aggressively and raise the bar from the set target of 14 by the PCC.

Named as ‘Mission 15’, the Congress now aims to win almost all the constituencies in Telangana. Besides the constituencies from where most of the Congress contestants in the Assembly have won, the party now strongly believes that no stone remains unturned to ensure win in key constituencies encompassing the city. The leaders also deliberated over strategies to be adopted for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. In wake of surveys about the way the Congress cadre has turned slack in some of the constituencies, the meeting also discussed resolving internal issues which could prove detrimental for party's interests.

Besides deciding on the style of poll campaign, engaging star AICC campaigners, increased coordination between different wings were discussed in detail during the 2-hour meeting. Venugopal wanted to ensure that each of the candidates gets the maximum support, including those who have joined the party recently. The meeting has also decided to invite more AICC leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the upcoming public meetings.

