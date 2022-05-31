Hyderabad: Congress to hold State-level 'Chintan Shivir' from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Congress party has decided to hold a two-day State-level 'Chintan Shivir' from June 1. Revealing this, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the programme would be held at Keesara of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.



Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the party had constituted six groups of party leaders to discuss various issues. They would discuss the decisions taken at the Shivir in the party's political affairs committee meeting later. He said there would be a discussion on developing the agriculture sector in the State and ensure social justice in Telangana.

He said there was a need to end social and economic inequalities in the State. The party would work hard to achieve all the dreams, which were aspired by party president Sonia Gandhi at the State formation day.

He made it clear that the party would not discuss the decisions taken by AICC at its recent 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan. It would debate ways to implement the decisions.