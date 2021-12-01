Hyderabad: Constable held for rape attempt on minor girl
A constable was arrested by the police for attempting to rape a minor girl under Shankarpally municipality limits of Rangareddy district.
Going into details, the constable, Vadde Sekhar, a native of Shankarpally was working at Kukatpally police station. On Tuesday night, he attempted to rape a minor girl but was caught by the locals after the girl raised an alarm. The locals thrashed him and handed over him at ACP office in Chevella.
The police registered a case and took up the investigation.
