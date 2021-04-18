Hyderabad : Convergence of traditional knowledge, tech must for sustainable agriculture

♦ Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan attends the 5th convocation of PJTSAU

♦ Says Covid-19 pandemic once again highlighted the need for promoting organic farming

♦ Urges agri graduates to help tribals cultivate their lands

Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised the convergence of traditional knowledge and modern technology in agriculture. Addressing in the capacity of the Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University's fifth convocation held on virtual mode here on Saturday, she said that research in agricultural universities was vital to make agriculture sustainable and to double the income of farmers.

The convergence of modern technology and traditional knowledge is needed for sustainable agriculture and to ensure food security for future generations, she said.

Referring to the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Dr Tamilisai stated that sustainability and self-reliance in the agriculture sector were vital to realise the objective of self-reliant India.

The Governor said that the Covid-19 pandemic had once again highlighted the need to promote organic farming on a massive scale to protect nature. Citing the findings of a recent survey carried out by the Raj Bhavan in select primitive tribal areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, she said that people belonging to the primitive tribal group, Kondareddys, were not cultivating their lands though they were having lands and huge backyards.

"I call upon the young agricultural graduates and agricultural universities to create awareness about farming and help them (tribal people) cultivate their lands. This would help them become economically empowered and improve their nutritional status," she added.

The Governor exhorted the young agricultural graduates and researchers to have a new perspective of thinking and promote innovation in tune with the demands of the fast-changing world. She lauded the farmer-friendly initiatives launched by the State government to turn the State into the "Rice Bowl of India."

The Governor appreciated the PJTSAU for setting up Innovation Centre and Agricultural Hubs to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture.

On the occasion, she conferred NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, who was the chief guest at the convocation, with the honorary doctorate.

The Governor, who took part in the virtual convocation from Puducherry, also presented degrees to the graduates and researchers and medals to the winners.

Prof Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, while delivering his fifth convocation address lauded the Telangana government for making huge investments and efforts to improve the irrigation facilities in the State. "The potential created must be optimally utilised," he said, asking the University to develop crop sequences and a package of technology to raise the current intensity of crops in the State.

Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU had presented the report of the university activities and explained the new initiatives of the university in teaching, research and extension activities as well as special measures taken up during COVID -19.

He also told about the awards and accomplishments received during the fifth convocation period. Dr Rao told the university has developed and released seven high-yielding varieties in various crops.

During the convocation, 21 PhDs, 148 MSc, 1 MTech and 517 under graduate students were present and 29 gold medals were presented to the under graduate and post graduate students for their extraordinary performance in academics.

P Manasa of BTech Agricultural Engineering graduate had bagged seven gold medals and K Padma Sree, BTech Food Science & Technology, Rudrur bagged the PJTSAU Outstanding Student gold medal for the performance in academics, extra and co-curricular activities across all the faculties of the university.