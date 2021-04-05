Hyderabad: Cool gesture to people reeling under hot sun

Chikkadpally: With the mercury increasingly on the rise, Good Samaritans are coming forward to the rescue of people on verge of sun stroke. They are distributing free cool buttermilk and orange juice to people fighting the scorching heat.

Rohit Rudrangi, a BJP worker and resident of Himayatnagar,initiated the drive at Metro stations, bus stops, traffic signals, and various public places. He said they were moved by the plight of daily wage workers, especially the masons and labour, who work in the sun for long hours to earn a livelihood.

"For them purchasing water is also expensive. We thought cool buttermilk or orange juice would be provide great relief to them. We will distribute till the end of summer," says Rohit.

Everyday Rohit prepares around 50 liters of buttermilk and orange juice respectively which he then distributes around the city in his jeep.

Just like Rohit, another group of friends formed also started the distribution of cool buttermilk to the poor. Their team is named Friends Bring Helping Hands (FBHHS). It was founded by Vikhil Prabha.

They distribute 500 to 1500 buttermilk packets every day in locations like Uppal X roads, Nagole and Uppal. "Amid the financial crisis, we are able to find donors like Mahender Bogi, Prashanthi Kiran, Jayasree, Ashitha, Kiran, and Avinash because of whom we are able to distribute buttermilk to the people," said Vikhil Prabha, Founder of FBBHS.

"We seek support from people to come together for the upcoming programs and people are welcome to serve with us. Let us make our society a better place to live for all and help the needy," said a volunteer of the organization.

Speaking about the drive Nadeem, Co-founder of FBHHS urged people to have a willing hand to help someone. "The purpose of life is to contribute," he added.