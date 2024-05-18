Hyderabad: Cops arrest man for cheating US-bound students

Hyderabad: The City Cybercrime police have arrested a 28 year-old man who was found to be cheating Indian students studying in the US universities on pretext of offering 10% discount on semester fee.

The police were approached by a complainant from Trimulgherry that fraudsters cheated him of Rs.4.38 lakh on pretext of fee discount for his son who is studying in University of West Florida.

The arrested suspect, Kanolla Ashok Kumar, used to work with his friends Tarun, a US resident, and Waqar of Delhi, in different consultancy agencies which send students to the US for studies. They had access to students data base and using which, they contacted and cheated Indian students in various US universities offering fee discount.

The fraudsters collected fee from the victims into their own bank accounts and paid the amounts using their credit/debit cards. The status of the fee payment will be shown as paid, but after some days, they applied for charge back when the fee payment status is shown as not paid.