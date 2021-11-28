Hyderabad: Cops bust rave party, take 46 into custody

Kukatpally: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad along with Kukatpally police raided a residence in Vivekananda Nagar on Saturday night and apprehended 46 persons, including two transgenders for a rave party.

Upon receiving a tip-off that a rave party was on at the said place, the police raided the spot and apprehended those present at the party. While most of them were software engineers and engineering graduates, two transgenders were also part of the group.

During the raid, the police seized large number of liquor bottles, hookah, tobacco items and condom packets. However, no drugs were found. Meanwhile, the investigating officers were trying to figure out whether any of them had already consumed drugs before coming to party or hidden or thrown away the drugs upon knowing about the raid, said an SOT official. The accused were detained in police custody and will be remanded to judicial custody, said the police.