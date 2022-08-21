Hyderabad: Cops foil right-wing bid to disrupt show

Hyderabad: Amid high security, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui performed a show in the city on Saturday. The police forces foiled the attempt made by right-wing forces to disrupt the show and arrested a few activists of BJP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha when they reached the venue - Shilpa Kalavedika.

As the show began around 5:30 pm, some of the alleged protestors, clad in safari dress to mislead the police, reached there.

Alert police conducted checking and took into the custody of the persons who grew suspicious over their body language. Earlier, BJP legislator T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest by the Hyderabad police and several leaders of the BJYM were detained at their local police stations.

Large number of police has been deployed at Shilpa Kalavedika after some organisations demanded cancellation of the show following comedian Faruqui alleged derogatory comments against Lord Ram and Sita during his performances.

The Cyberabad police have tightened security around the venue with the Cyberabad Special Operations Teams and the Madhapur zone police assisted by Armed Reserve platoons being deployed at the venue.