Hyderabad: Corporator's husband arrested for attacking man over land dispute

Hyderabad: The Medipally police on Thursday arrested one Sridhar Goud and his associates for allegedly attacking the victim Ananthula Bhanodaya and her husband Purender Reddy and were sent to 14 days of judicial remand.



According to police, the accused is the husband of TRS Corporator Anjali Devi and there was a land dispute between the accused and victim. So on July 10 the accused persons went to Bhanodaya's residence to settle the dispute over a plot on the land and demanded them to produce the documents pertaining to the land. However, the victim and her husband denied their threats and did not produce any documents, which angered the accused and they started beating the victim Bhanodaya.

Upon seeing his wife being manhandled by the men, the husband Purender rushed to her rescue. But, he was beaten much severely with sticks and rods and was later admitted to a private hospital. Meanwhile the couple's son who is 11-year-old was recording the entire event and was pleading with the goons to let go off his parents. Upon witnessing the boy recording the incident, the gang then snatched the phone from his hands and damaged it completely, said the police. Based on the allegations levied in the complaint, the police started investigation and found that the corporator's husband and his henchmen are guilty and finally they were arrested on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. Apart from this, the corporator Anjali Devi also filed a police complaint alleging that Purender was the first one to attack her husband, but her complaint became null and void after police found the reality through investigation, said B Anji Reddy, Inspector of police of Medipally PS.