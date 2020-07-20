Hyderabad: Covaxin human clinical trials begin at NIMS

Coronavirus Vaccine: Human clinical trials of Covaxin, a vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has begun at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad on Monday.

It is expected that covaxin, the first indigenous coronavirus vaccine will be tested on 30 healthy volunteers at NIMS. On Monday, the doctors at NIMS have administered the vaccine to two volunteers.

The volunteers for the vaccine tests are drawn from across the state. After the vaccine is administered, the volunteers will stay in ICU for a few days. The doctors said that the health condition of the volunteers will be monitored through frequent health check-ups.

It is known that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has already accorded permission to start the first and second phase of clinical trials for covaxin. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Bharat Biotech is working to launch the vaccine before August 15, the deadline set for coronavirus vaccine.

The human clinical trials are simultaneously being held at healthcare institutions in Visakhapatnam, New Delhi, Rohtak, Kanpur, Patna, Belgaum in Karnataka, Nagpur, Kattankulathur in Tamil Nadu, Gorakhpur, Goa and Arya Nagar.