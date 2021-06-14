Hyderabad: Covid delays hawkers bridge

Hyderabad: Due to the Covid pandemic several development works and projects of the Telangana government have been affected. With lockdown restrictions in force many tenders have been mostly dropped or kept on hold.



One such government plan to construct an 'iconic' pedestrian bridge near Salar Jung Museum at Darulshifa in Old City has suffered.

With the original proposal for the bridge being canceled, the government has now reversed its decision to call for tenders to construct the bridge which was expected to (estimate) cost Rs 231.5 crore.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), a wing of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department, was to take up the project. Instead, the government has decided to construct a simple bridge meant to accommodate hawkers at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore.

According to official sources, the government realised that spending such large amount on the project during the pandemic is not a worth, owing to its financial position.

The Salar Jung bridge was proposed to have giant entrance gates with minarets on both ends.

Four ramps were to be constructed to facilitate movement of electric vehicles.

For beautification architectural features, like a clock tower, and elevation features of Deccan architecture, an open-air amphitheater with 250 seating capacity, and landscaping were parts of the proposed plan.

The state-of-the-art special lighting arrangements, supported with solar power, were also proposed for the bridge, which was designed two years ago with an aim to attract tourists.

For entertainment purposes, cultural events were also planned.

Sources added that the government would design a new simple bridge to provide business for nearly 300 hawkers.