Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar visits flood-hit areas

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of the south zone and took stock of the situation. The officer visited the areas surrounding Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma and alerted the respective police stations to improve their reaction time and reach the public at the earliest.

While speaking to the media, Anjani Kumar said, "the Police department along with other departments such as DRF and GHMC has rescued persons trapped in floods and evacuated them to safer areas.

A 6-foot deep crater was formed as the road caved in the Falaknuma area and it was ensured that the hole was taken care of by placing temporary barricades around the area and by diverting the traffic on the route."

"We also request the citizens to not come out of their homes unnecessarily if they are not affected by the floods, because the ones who are just coming out to watch the flood waters are jamming the streets which is further leading to distress while rescuing the persons struck in waters," added the officer.

"Apart from it we have round the clock service and if anyone is in distress then they can dial 100 and the help will reach them," stated the CP.