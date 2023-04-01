Hyderabad: CS Santhi Kumari asks officials to expedite allotment of lands for rice mills

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to give top priority and complete the process of allotting the lands for setting up rice mills within the next four to five months.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials of Industries department at BRKR Bhavan here on Friday and took stock of the progress over setting up the special food processing zones in Telangana. Principal Secretary of Industries Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MD Narsimha Reddy and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was to transform the State into the food and agriculture sector and set up food processing zones based on the demand and feasibility in each district.

Accordingly, she directed the officials to formulate a strategy to promote food processing zones in seven places where there is a huge potential and demand from prospective investors.

With the increasing paddy production in the State, there is a need to promote setting up rice mills in these food processing zones, the Chief Secretary said.

She also exhorted the officials to give top priority and complete the process of allotting the lands for setting up rice mills within the next four to five months. She also asked the officials to take steps to operationalize the concept of setting up Aqua Hub in the Mid Manair Reservoir.