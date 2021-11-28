Hyderabad: Customs officials seize Rs 20.3 lakh at RGIA
Highlights
The Customs officials on Saturday seized 410 grams of gold from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
The Customs officials on Saturday seized 410 grams of gold from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
The passenger concealed the gold inside a talcum powder tin that was hidden inside the aluminium lining of suitcase. The worth of seized gold is estimated to be of Rs 20.3 lakh.
A case was booked and further investigation is on.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story